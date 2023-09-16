Despite war dramas not always being the most chosen series for relaxation and selection on Netflix, the platform announced that a production of this genre has positioned itself as one of the trends of the week.

It’s a series that premiered on HBO in 2001, and it was so successful that it managed to win six Primetime Emmy Awards, along with 34 other accolades and 26 nominations at various award ceremonies.

After the title changed its home and joined the catalog of the streaming giant with the red N, users have given the single-season show a new chance, and now it’s one of the most-watched in the United States.

Band of Brothers ranked No. 6 on Netflix US

Band of Brothers is not only an iconic miniseries but also one of HBO’s most acclaimed, and it has now found a home on Netflix, attracting viewers once again and solidifying its position in the Top 6 in the United States.

The series tells the story of the Easy Company of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army and their mission in World War II in Europe, from Operation Overlord to V-J Day.

Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, Matthew Settle, Scott Grimes, Eion Bailey and Michael Cudlitz are some of the stars who were chosen when they were young to be part of the war drama series.