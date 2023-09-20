Rami Malek used to be recognized for his outstanding work in Mr. Robot, but everything changed after portraying Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Since then, he has become one of the best actors in the industry.

His role earned him the Best Actor award at the 2019 Oscars. However, he had previously been involved in several other major productions, such as the war drama series that is now shining in the Top 10 of a streaming giant.

Netflix is the one that has given a home to the miniseries that was popular thirteen years ago and was one of the best of its time. This week, it has returned to trend and become one of the most-watched.

The Pacific ranked No. 9 on Netflix worldwide

The Pacific is the title that debuted in 2010, being one of the best of the year, and now it has become a trend once again, occupying the 9th spot among the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide and the 8th spot in the United States.

The story is based on the memoirs of American Marines and follows the experiences of Eugene Sledge, Robert Leckie, and John Basilone during the Pacific Theater of World War II.

With the Old Breed: At Peleliu and Okinawa by Sledge and Helmet for My Pillow by Leckie are the books that inspired the creation of the ten-episode miniseries. Not only was it successful, but it also won eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

James Badge Dale, Jon Seda, Joseph Mazzello, Ashton Holmes, Jacob Pitts, Rami Malek and William Sadler are some of the actors who have portrayed the soldiers in this epic and emotional journey into the past.