Netflix: The Wayans brothers' most watched film on the platform in the US

Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans are known for being two of the most important actors in the industry, especially in the comedy genre. The brothers have starred in great movies that have been a success over the years.

Two of them was the first installment of Scary Movie and the iconic White Chicks, which was rumored to have a sequel. This was thanks to a photo they uploaded to their Instagram accounts, but it was quickly denied.

Now, Netflix owns one of its most important classics. The film, directed and created by Keenen Ivory Wayans, was released in 2006. Here, check out which is the most watched comedy of the brothers in the United States…

Little Man is the Wayans brothers’ most-watched comedy on Netflix US

Little Man was first released in 2006 and was recently added to the Netflix catalog, becoming one of the favorite movies of users in the United States. It is currently the most watched of the Wayans brothers on the platform.

The story follows an aspiring father who mistakes an escaped criminal for his adopted son. It was written and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, brother of Shawn and Marlon.

Kerry Washington, John Witherspoon, Tracy Morgan, Molly Shannon, Chazz Palminteri, Lochlyn Munro, Fred Stoller, Alex Borstein, Brittany Daniel y David Alan Grier are some of the many actors that make up the cast.