Wednesday is one of the most important productions that Netflix currently has. Its release, in November of last year, turned the series into a worldwide sensation. This was thanks not only to its production value but also to the great work of the cast, especially its lead actress, Jenna Ortega.

That is why, currently, fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second season of the series. However, at the moment, there is no release date, and it is not known for certain if filming has already begun. Nonetheless, it is assumed that the new episodes will only arrive on the platform in 2024.

But the truth is, for fans who wish to see the series directed by Tim Burton again, they will still have to wait, although they can entertain themselves with other productions. Moreover, the streaming platform has a movie very similar to this story that is currently causing a sensation.

Wednesday-style movie that is all the rage on Netflix

Despite the fact that, for viewers, Wednesday is incomparable, many of them could enjoy this film. It’s called “The School for Good and Evil“, a production that arrived on the platform on October 19th of last year and is currently trending.

The film is starring Charlize Theron, and although it has a different plot from the series, it takes place in a similar timeframe with the same essence. This is indicated by its official synopsis, which highlights that any fan of Jenna Ortega’s show could enjoy it.

“Best friends Sophie and Agatha navigate an enchanted school for young heroes and villains — and find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil”, describes its official synopsis.