Netflix: The Western drama with Clint Eastwood that occupies the Top 8 in the US

Two years ago, Clint Eastwood not only starred in one of the most well-known Western-style dramas of recent times but also directed it. Now, Netflix has given it a home and a spot in the Top 10.

This is a cinematic adaptation that lasts nearly two hours and is based on the novel of the same name, written by Nathan Nash and published in 1975. Nick Schenk was responsible for writing the screenplay for the film.

The 91-year-old actor is considered a male icon of the 20th century, and in this work, he develops a reworking of masculinity to fit the modern world. Here, check which title is trending…

Cry Macho ranked No. 8 on Netflix US

Cry Macho made its big-screen debut in 2021 and after a period in theaters, it appeared in the Max catalog. However, now the title has two homes, and one of them is Netflix.

This week, it has become a trend on the streaming service and currently holds a spot in the Top 10 in the United States. Clint Eastwood portrays the Texan rodeo star Mike Milo and shares the screen with other notable stars.

The story follows a former rodeo star and horse trainer who takes on a job to transport a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mother. During their journey, the rider will teach the boy the meaning of being a good man.