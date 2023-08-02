Brad Pitt is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. And that it’s thanks to a vast catalog of movies across many genres, including comedy, rom-com, action, drama and more. However, an underappreciated aspect of his filmography is the Westerns.

Sure, you can argue that one of Pitt’s most recent and most acclaimed movies is a modern Western (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood). But he also shined in the genre thanks to titles such as ‘The Assasination of Jesse James.’

However, there’s another Western starring Pitt and it’s trending in the United States, according to In That Movie. So, here, check out which movie we are talking about and everything you need to know.

‘Legends of the Fall,’ with Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins, is on Netflix

After Pitt started to become one of the rising young stars with films such as Thelma & Louis (1991), and ‘A Rivers Runs Through It’ (1992), he starred in the Western ‘Legends of the Fall’ (1994) alongside Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond and Henry Thomas.

The movie is based on the novella of the same name by Jim Harrison, and the story follows three brothers and their father, who live in the wilderness of Montana in the early 20th century. The movie spans across 50 years, showing how their lives are affected by nature, war and love.

It received mixed reviews from critics, but it went to be nominated for three Academy Awards. It won Best Cinematography. The performances also received praised. You can watch the film on Netflix.