Netflix: This action movie with Mark Hamill is the most-watched in the US

Mark Hamill is one of the many actors who participated in the new movie that has become the most-watched on Netflix in the United States. The film is filled with action, comedy, and a very intriguing plot twist.

The title was first released in May of this year and was directed by Peter Atencio, based on a script developed by Bert Kreischer (the original creator of the story), Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes.

The production has made its way onto the list of the most popular titles of 2023 on the streaming service, as well as into the R-rated hits in the catalog. Here, check out the new trend that’s captivating users…

The Machine is the most-watched movie on Netflix US

The Machine was released a few months ago, and after Netflix updated its Top 10 this week, Flix Patrol reported that this action-comedy thriller has become the most-watched title on the platform in the United States.

The story follows Bert, whose drunken past catches up with him 20 years later when he and his father are kidnapped by those he had robbed two decades ago while he was intoxicated during a semester abroad in Russia.

The main cast includes Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Nikola Đuričko, Iva Babić and Martyn Ford, among other prominent stars from the Hollywood industry.