Netflix: This Asian action movie ranks in the top 9 of the most watched worldwide

Netflix added new titles to its global top 10 and it is a Japanese sequel that has managed to get a place. Shinsuke Sato is directing the film, which was released in 2022 and runs over two hours.

The story managed to garner five nominations at the Awards of the Japanese Academy, but failed to take home any. The film debuted on the big screen before coming to the platform and was also available in IMAX.

Normally this type of format is reserved for films with big battle scenes, action or lots of special effects. So it is no surprise that it had a reserved place, just like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Kingdom 2: Far and Away is the most watched Japanese sequel on Netflix

Kingdom 2: Far and Away is the sequel to one of the most watched Japanese movies on Netflix worldwide. This week it made it into the top 10, ranking #9 on the list.

The story follows a young man who dreams of becoming a general and Ying Zheng, whose goal is unification. Yasuhisa Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa were responsible for writing the script.

Kento Yamazaki, Ryo Yoshizawa, Kanna Hashimoto, Nana Seino, Takao Osawa, Amane Okayama, Takahiro Miura, Takayuki Hamatsu, Etsushi Toyokawa, Yukiyoshi Ozawa and Tsutomu Takahashi make up the main cast.