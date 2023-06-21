Netflix: This Cameron Diaz rom-com is the most watched on the platform

Cameron Diaz is one of the most popular actresses of the era and has starred in several romantic comedies over the years. One of the most iconic was The Sweetest Thing, alongside Christina Applegate and Selma Blair.

A few months ago she was filming one of her latest movies, Back in Action. It was Jamie Foxx who brought the actress out of retirement to film the new movie. Filming is currently on hiatus due to the actor’s accident.

Now, Netflix‘s most-watched rom-com not only features the 50-year-old star, but she’s also joined by one of the streaming service’s most popular actors. Here, check out which one…

This rom-com with Cameron Diaz is all the rage on Netflix and the most watched worldwide

What Happens in Vegas premiered in 2008 and since that time has been one of the most popular romantic comedies. This week it has become the most watched movie of the genre on Netflix worldwide.

The story follows a man and a woman who are forced, for legal reasons, to live as a couple for a limited period of time. A large amount of money is at stake. Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher star in the film as Joy McNally and Jack Fuller.

The stars are not the only ones in the cast, quite the contrary. Several great actors participate and among them are: Rob Corddry, Lake Bell, Jason Sudeikis, Zach Galifianakis, Queen Latifah and Krysten Ritter.