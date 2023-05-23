Christopher Nolan is one of the most respected directors of the 21st century. He is known for his complex storytelling, and his films have grossed $5 billion worldwide. While his movies are usually big blockbusters, one of his classic features is leaving Netflix on June 1st.

Some of Nolan’s best-known films is his Batman trilogy, which is still considered as one of the best comic-books adaptations. Especially the second film, The Dark Knight. He is also celebrated for works such as Memento, Interstellar and Dunkirk. However, the filmmaker will release this year one of his most anticipated films, Oppenheimer.

The movie is a biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb. It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh. If you want to watch another of his films on Netflix before its release in July, check out which film will leave the platform next week.

Inception is leaving Netflix in June

If you want to watch Inception, you must do it before June 1st when it leaves Netflix. This was the director’s sixth film and it was released in 2010. The film is a science fiction thriller that stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals information from people’s dreams.

The rest of the cast includes: Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine. Inception was a critical and commercial success, and it was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

It won in several technical categories such as Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. The film was also a commercial success, grossing $836.8 million worldwide with a budget of $160 million.