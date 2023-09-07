Netflix has updated its global top 10 for the third consecutive day, and each time it was refreshed, a different production took the first place as the most-watched. Now, it’s a comedy that has managed to reclaim the top spot.

This movie by Sammi Cohen has dominated the ranking not for the first time but quite the opposite. It spent nearly two weeks in the number 1 spot and was then dethroned by Choose Love, the new rom-com by Lauran Marano.

Despite A Day and a Half being the favorite of users in several countries yesterday, the streaming giant has once again replaced it. Check out which title has returned to be the top trend…

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is the most-watched movie on Netflix

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has once again become the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide. It’s competing against the two previous titles, but thanks to viewers, it has managed to reclaim the top spot.

Alison Peck carried out the screenplay adaptation, while Adam Sandler‘s production company, Happy Madison, was responsible for bringing the movie to life, along with the iconic streaming platform with the red N.

The story is based on the novel of the same name written by Fiona Rosenbloom. It follows Stacy, who dreams of having an epic bat mitzvah, but an argument with her best friend begins to unravel her plans.

Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman and Dean Scott Vazquez are some of the many figures that make up the cast.