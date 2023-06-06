Netflix continues to add hits to its catalog. Ben Affleck (Air) stars in one of the latest, along with other big stars such as Tommy Lee Jones (Men in Black). The film managed to position itself in the top 10 of the most played films, having been released in 2010.

John Wells (Burnt) was in charge of the direction and script. In addition, he confessed that he included actual quotes and explanations from CEOs and their wives. The cast is one of the few to include several Oscar-winning stars.

In the last month, the ranking of the most watched titles of the service has been constantly changing. The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, was one of the most enduring. However, here we tell you about Affleck’s most watched…

‘The Company Men’ is Ben Affleck’s most watched Netflix drama worldwide

Ben Affleck is among those starring in the actor’s latest blockbuster drama film. Flix Patrol confirmed that The Company Men made it into Netflix’s top 10 most watched productions, despite having been released in 2010.

Tommy Lee Jones, Chris Cooper, Kevin Costner, Maria Bello, Rosemarie DeWitt and Craig T. Nelson make up the full cast of the streaming platform’s most-watched drama film.

“Bobby Walker lives the proverbial American dream: great job, beautiful family, shiny Porsche in the garage. When corporate downsizing leaves him and two co-workers jobless, the three men are forced to re-define their lives as men, husbands and fathers”, describes the official synopsis.