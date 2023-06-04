Netflix: This drama is the most-watched movie worldwide only four days after its premiere

While Netflix has championed movies and TV shows that have managed to become global hits, such as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Manifest and many more. It also has helped international filmmakers to have a broader audience, and even the number 1 movie on the platform, as it’s the cast of this Danish drama.

Actually, on the Top 10 list of movies worldwide on the platforms there are several international films. One is ‘Blood & Gold,’ which was the number 1 movie but now it’s second. Also, the Spanish horror movie ‘Tin & Tina’ is five.

Other films that are in the most-watched list of Netflix this week are the romantic drama ‘2 Hearts’ with Jacob Elordi, as well as classics such as Shooter, The Pledge and Safe House. So, what’s the number one movie on the platform?

The musical drama that is a sensation on Netflix

Per FlixPatrol, the most-watched movie on Netflix this week (June 4th) is ‘A Beautiful Life,’ a Danish musical drama that centers Elliott, a young fisherman that has an extraordinary voice. And he will get the opportunity of a lifetime when high-profile music manager Suzanne discovers him at a party.

Elliot is portrayed by singer and actor Christopher Lund Nissen, also known only as Christopher. He has explained that the project came to be after he wrote the song that gives the film its title. This is his first starring role after some minor films and TV appearances.

He acts opposite Christine Albeck Borge, who plays Suzanne and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Lilly. The rest of the cast includes: Ardalan Esmail, Sebastian Jessen, Paw Henriksen, and others. Mehdi Avaz directs the film, which was written by Stefan Jaworski.