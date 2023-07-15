DreamWorks is one of the most popular and successful production companies of all time. It is responsible for blockbusters such as Shrek 2, which is the record-breaking title that has been the highest grosser at the box office.

The company has ceded some rights to Netflix, so the streaming platform has not hesitated to add to its catalog some of the spin-offs of the ogre’s story. Now it is an animated movie from this year that has made users obsessed.

The film is almost two hours long and was directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado. Antonio Banderas played the main character, accompanied by stars such as Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh and Olivia Colman.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the most watched movie on Netflix

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish debuted on the big screen last year and it took a while before it decided on a platform to arrive. However, it is not the same in all countries. The title is Netflix‘s most watched movie worldwide, but not in the United States.

This is because the film is not available on the streaming giant for Americans. Instead, it is part of the Peacock catalog. The subscription to the plam premiun service costs around $4.99 a month (+tax) or $49.99 per year (+tax).

The story follows Puss in Boots, who discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has used up eight of his nine lives. Puss in Boots embarks on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and regain his nine lives.