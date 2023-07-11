Netflix: This Guillermo del Toro hit is one of the most watched movies on the platform

Guillermo del Toro is not only one of the most acclaimed and award-winning directors in the film industry, but he is also considered one of the geniuses of animation and stop-motion.

He already has a new project of this style in his sights and it is one of the most popular stories: The Buried Giant, which was written by the Japanese-born British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, who won a Nobel Prize in 2017.

Netflix is the one with one of its biggest hits in the catalog and which has been performing better than ever among users. Here, check out which of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s titles made it into the top 10…

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is the director’s most-watched film on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio not only depicts the well-known story, but is a darker version of the classic children’s tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real live boy.

The acclaimed director’s new version was not only a smash hit last year, but won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Now, it has made it into the top 10 worldwide and is one of the most watched on Netflix.

“During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations”, describes the official synopsis of the film.

Ewan McGregor voiced Cricket, while Gregory Mann was Pinocchio and David Bradley was Geppetto. Several big stars make up the cast, including Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton and Finn Wolfhard.