Netflix: This horror classic is the most watched movie on the platform worldwide

This month horror was the genre that dominated the ranking of the most watched movies on Netflix worldwide. Now it is a film starring Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta and Ana de la Reguera that shines in the top 10.

It opens on the big screen in 2021 and is part of one of the most popular horror franchises in the film industry. In this installment, the rules no longer exist and the characters must fight to survive the night.

Everardo Gout was in charge of directing, while James DeMonaco was responsible for the screenplay. The story managed to take home a ReFrame Award. Here, check which one it is and to which saga it belongs…

A purge film is Netflix’s most-watched horror movie worldwide

The Forever Purge made it into the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix worldwide. It is not the only one of the genre to occupy a place, but competes with titles such as Jordan Peele’s Get Out and There’s Someone Inside Your House.

It is the fifth installment in The Purge franchise and is marked as the direct sequel to 2016’s The Purge: Election Year. So it is one of the most important in the history that develops the saga.

Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Alejandro Edda, Will Patton, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Will Brittain and Sammi Rotibi are among the stars of the cast.

“All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end as they chase a group of immigrants who they want to punish because of their harsh historical past”, describes the official synopsis.