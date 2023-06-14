Netflix continues to add hits to its catalog and now it is one of the most popular crime series that has once again positioned itself in the top 10 of the most watched of the entire streaming platform.

The show was first launched in 2017 and since that time it has remained current, releasing episodes and new seasons. It is one of the longest running and most successful titles on television.

It is the brainchild of Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and until this year had six seasons in total. In May its cancellation was announced, only to be renewed for a seventh and final season on CBS a few days later.

S.W.A.T. is Netflix’s most watched crime series in the US

SWAT already has many seasons and a total of 138 episodes. The series stars a long list of great actors, such as Shemar Moore and Alex Russell. This week it managed to position itself within the top 10 of Netflix’s most watched titles nationwide.

It is currently ranked No. 5 on the entire list and the story follows a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant and his team of highly trained men and women as they solve crimes in Los Angeles.