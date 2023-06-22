Jordan Peele is not only known for being one of the most creative and popular directors in the film industry, but also for being the creator of great movies. One of them is shining again in Netflix‘s top 10.

Despite the fact that the film saw the light of day in 2017 for the first time, this week it managed to take a place among the most viewed films on the streaming platform worldwide.

The story belongs to the genre of psychological horror and is one of the best in the genre. It became a cult film and won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018. Here, check which title it is…

This Oscar-winning film by Jordan Pelee is the most-watched movie on Netflix

Get Out made its big debut in 2017 and since then it has become a must-see title among horror fans. Now, the same thing is happening with Netflix users, as it is one of the most watched on the platform worldwide.

The story stars Daniel Kaluuya and follows a young African-American man who visits the cursed family estate of his Caucasian girlfriend. His work earned him a nomination at the 2018 Oscars for Actor in a Leading Role.

Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Lakeith Stanfield and Erika Alexander are some of the actors who make up the cast. In total, the film received 152 awards and 207 nominations.