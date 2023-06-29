Netflix: This k-drama is one of the most watched series two weeks after its premiere

This K-drama has already been in Netflix‘s top 10 for two weeks, making it one of the most watched series worldwide on the platform since its premiere. Directed by Im Hyeon-wook, the story is full of romance and comedy.

It is not the first time that a rom-com has dominated the charts and top rankings. We previously saw how The Perfect Find and Make Me Believe were two of those at the top, as well as the original content Through My Window.

Lee Jun-ho, Yoona, Go Won-hee and Kim Ga-eun are some of the actors starring in the plot. The show has a season of 16 episodes, which are being added to the service’s catalog on a weekly basis.

King the Land is the most watched K-drama on Netflix right now

King the Land hit the screen on June 17 and since then it has been ranked as one of the most watched series on the platform, especially in its genre. It currently occupies the number 8 position in the top 10, but this is changing every week.

“Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who’s known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand”, describes the official synopsis of the South Korean series.

The fifth episode will hit the service on Saturday, July 1. Here, check when you will be able to enjoy the rest of the episodes: