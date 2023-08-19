Netflix: This movie could dethrone Heart of Stone as the most-watched worldwide

The Netflix top 10 varies each week, and for some time now, Heart of Stone has been labeled as the most-watched movie on the streaming platform. However, a day ago, a title was released that is ready to dethrone the action thriller.

It’s an animated production, directed by Anthony Stacchi. The filmmaker is known for works such as Ghost, Open Season and The Boxtrolls. The screenplay was written by Steve Bencich, Ron J. Friedman and Rita Hsiao.

The computer-animated action-comedy and fantasy movie is inspired by the classic Ming dynasty novel, titled Journey to the West. Jimmy O. Yang is the one who brought the main character to life and provided the voice for it.

The Monkey King ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

The Monkey King was added to the platform’s catalog just one day ago and has already become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix worldwide, ranking at the top 2. It’s only a few views away from surpassing Heart of Stone.

The story follows a monkey with a staff who joins a girl on an epic journey in search of immortality. Throughout their adventure, they battle demons, dragons, gods – and their own ego.

Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long and James Sie are the ones who brought the main characters to life.