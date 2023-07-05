Netflix: This movie dethroned Extraction 2 as the most watched on the platform worldwide

Extraction 2 starred Chris Hemsworth and since its premiere on Netflix it has positioned itself as the most watched movie on the streaming platform, having more than a month in the number 1 spot in the top 10 worldwide.

However, finally came a film that has managed to dethrone the war drama. This time it is a history documentary, created by Max Salomon. The director is known for his long repertoire of productions of this style.

Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri are the famous Egyptologists featured in the streaming service’s most watched new movie worldwide. Both have been in National Geographic productions.

A documentary released two days ago dethroned Extraction 2 on Netflix

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is the new documentary-style film that has managed to take the top spot worldwide from Extraction 2, which had spent more than a month in Netflix‘s top 1.

The story follows the two Egyptian archaeologists who dig into history and uncover tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have a sequel, entitled Unknown: Cave of Bones, which follows paleoanthropologist Lee Berger. On a trip to South Africa, he found the oldest cemetery in the world, which appears to be non-human.