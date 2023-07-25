Netflix: This movie is in the top 10 worldwide and may surpass Bird Box Barcelona as the most watched

Like every weekend, Netflix releases new content for its millions of subscribers around the world. As is often the case, there are instant hits that grab the attention in their first few days.

However, there are also phenomena that have been around for a long time, such as Bird Box Barcelona. The sequel to the original film with Sandra Bullock arrived more than a week ago and has remained at the top 10 ever since.

It is currently ranked No. 1 worldwide, but it happens there are titles that have arrived to threaten that reign. Here, check which sci-fi and action movie can reach the top 1 in multiple countries…

They Cloned Tyrone could dethrone Bird Box Barcelona from Netflix’s top 1

They Cloned Tyrone is in the Top 5 most watched movies on Netflix worldwide. It was released last Friday, July 21 and in just a few days it climbed among the favorite of streaming users and promises to add a large number of reproductions.

The film is directed by Juel Taylor and stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx. The story follows a quirky trio investigating a perverse government conspiracy in a pulp-style mystery adventure.

We can say that its furor in terms of its viewership levels goes hand in hand with the critics’ comments and they are already starting to call it as one of the best Netflix releases in recent times.