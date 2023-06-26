Netflix keeps releasing one big production after another! After the success of ‘Extraction 2’ with Chris Hemsworth, the platform also triumphed with the new season of Black Mirror. Now, a new film has made a big splash in the streaming catalog and, just three days after its release, it’s already among the most-watched movies on the platform.

This year, there have been several action thrillers among the most-watched movies. Apart from the sequel of Extraction, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother and the French action film AKA have been some of the most popular titles.

However, some rom-coms (such as The Perfect Find) and romance dramas have made their way into the Top 10. When it comes to TV, series like ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ or movies like ‘Your Place or Mine’ have also been among the most-streamed titles. Now, a new romance drama is fighting to become number 1.

The film that is going after the Number 1 spot on Netflix worldwide

Directed by Marcal Fores, “Through My Window: Beyond the Sea” could reach the number 1 spot on Netflix. According to the website FlixPatrol, which tracks views on streaming platforms, the title currently occupies the second spot on Netflix.

The film is a direct sequel to the 2022 feature, also available on the streaming catalog. Starring Clara Galle and Julio Peña, the plot follows the couple Raquel and Ares once again, but this time after a year in a long-distance relationship, until they reunite on a trip and everything suddenly changes.

“Will this love withstand new temptations and insecurities?” says the official synopsis of the film. Like the first movie, the sequel is based on the books by Ariana Godoy. However, if you watch it and want more, you can expect a third film in the series.