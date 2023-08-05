Netflix: This new series could dethrone 'The Lincoln Lawyer' as the most watched in the US

The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the most popular series on Netflix, and it’s not the first time that a legal drama takes the top spot on the global top 10, as it has happened before with Suits.

However, there’s a new title on the verge of dethroning them. It’s a creation by the author Alice Oseman, who released a complete saga and continues to publish stories. The episodes were directed by Euros Lyn (Doctor Who).

The show premiered just a day ago and already had thousands of fans, but now new viewers have joined, propelling the title to the number two spot in the global ranking and in the United States.

Heartstopper could potentially take the top spot in Netflix US

Heartstopper is a Netflix original production and debuted on the platform during 2022, but a day ago it launched its second season, which was one of the most anticipated of the year and is now in the top 2 in the United States.

The story follows teenagers Charlie and Nick who discover that their friendship could be much more than that as they deal with school and love in this series about becoming an adult.

The episodes star young actors and include Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade, Alan Turkington and Yasmin Finney. It was nominated for two BAFTA awards.