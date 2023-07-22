Netflix: This new series is the most watched in the US just two days after its premiere

Netflix not only renewed its top 10 in the United States, but also added multiple new titles this week. One of them was a romantic comedy series that managed to overtake Quaterback to become the most watched series in the country.

The show premiered its third season two days ago and has quickly settled in the number 1 spot on the list, being one of the most chosen by the platform’s users. Sheryl J. Anderson‘s creation was a hit since its launch in 2020.

The episodes of the new installment were all released together, so we won’t have to wait to find out how the story concludes. The service had not been doing this for a couple of months, since it became popular to use the weekly release format.

Sweet Magnolias is the most watched series on Netflix US

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley star in the most watched series on Netflix US this week: Sweet Magnolias. The show has managed to captivate thousands of users.

The story follows the journey of lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue as they juggle relationships, family and work in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Norman Buckley and Laura Nisbet direct the series. Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Anneliese Judge, Chris Klein, Dion Johnstone, Jamie Lynn Spears and Logan Allen are among the cast.