The most-watched list of movies on Netflix this week includes something for all the tastes. There are several comedies such as ‘We’re The Millers’ and ‘Mean Girls,’ as well as action films such as ‘The Kingdom.’ However, there’s also a movie that surprised at this year’s Oscars and that you can finally watch on streaming.

It’s true that the Academy Awards are not always hand in hand with the big-budget films that audiences like to watch in cinemas. However, this movie managed to get a Best Actress nomination with almost any budget for the Oscar campaign.

The movie was directed by Michael Morris and based on the semi-autobiographical experience of writer Ryan Binaco. The movie was released by Momentum Pictures in October 2022, grossing a little over $27,000.

‘To Leslie’ with Andrea Riseborogough, the fourth most-watched movie on Netflix

Andrea Riseborogough was the surprise at the 2023 Oscars, after she received a Best Actress nomination due to her work in ‘To Leslie,’ which had a limited release in 2022. Her campaign was controversial due to the help she received from other members of the Academy, including Jane Fonda, Cate Blanchett and more.

Of course, after the Academy even investigated the case (with no repercussions), many people wanted to see what the fuss was about. And ‘To Leslie’ is now the fourth most-watched movie in the US on Netflix, per FlixPatrol.

The film follows a woman, Leslie Rowlands, who wins $190,000 in a local lottery only to waste her winnings on alcohol and drugs, as she has been living on the streets and motels. However, her 20-year-old son James (Owen Teague) brings her to his home with the condition that she stops drinking.