Netflix: This romantic comedy triumphs in the top 10 as one of the most watched movies

Netflix once again bet on romantic comedies and this time it is a Turkish production, being an original content of the platform. The film was positioned in one of the top 10 of the most watched movies.

This week there were several new releases added to the catalog and several of these shared the same genre. The Perfect Find, What Happens in Vegas and Through My Window 2 are some of them.

This type of stories tend to be quite popular among users, as there are currently 4 titles of this style that predominate in the world ranking. Here, check which is the new rom-com…

The Turkish rom-com that ranks #4 most watched on Netflix

Make Me Believe is the Turkish Netflix production that managed to win the attention of users in the last week. The movie was released only a day ago and has already become one of the most watched movies, occupying the 4th position in the top 10 worldwide.

The plot follows a pair of meddling grandmothers who dupe their grandchildren into an encounter that rekindles childhood loves and past quarrels. Ayça Ayşin Turan, Ekin Koç, Zerrin Sümer, Yıldız Kültür, Naz Çagla Irmak and Çagri Çitanak are some of the actors involved in the development of history.