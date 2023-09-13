Dakota Johnson (Persuasion and How to Be Single) has been part of major productions and we will soon see her as the leading face in a Marvel Spider-Man film. However, one of her classics has now become a trending title on Netflix.

The streaming platform has once again updated its worldwide Top 10, and it’s this romantic drama that has managed to surpass the other nine titles, becoming the number one in several countries and solidifying itself as the most-watched.

This is the third installment of one of the most well-known adult trilogies of all time, whose story is based on the books written by E.L. James. The movie was directed by James Foley, with Niall Leonard handling the screenplay adaptation.

Fifty Shades Freed is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Fifty Shades Freed has been categorized today not only as one of the favorites among users but also as the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide. It currently holds the number one spot in several countries.

Despite this, it’s a different story in the United States because it is not available in the American catalog of the streaming giant but instead belongs to the HBO platform, Max.

The story follows newlyweds Christian and Anastasia as they enjoy their relationship and luxurious life, believing they have left their past troubles behind. However, as they begin to relax, new threats emerge that endanger their happiness and relationship.

In addition to the actors who portray Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, the main cast included names such as Eric Johnson, Arielle Kebbel, Brant Daugherty, Fay Masterson, Rita Ora and Marcia Gay Harden.