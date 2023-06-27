Netflix: This series could dethrone Catching Killers as the most watched in the US

Catching Killers has recently released its third season and the new episodes were already trending on Netflix worldwide, but especially in the United States. The series ranked #1 in the top 10.

However, it looks like a series from 2011 could take the spot from it. Despite several years have passed since its premiere or even since its end, the story continues to be one of the favorites of users.

Meghan Markle is one of the main characters of the series and has already been present in 108 episodes. Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty are some of the main stars that make up the cast.

Suits could take the No. 1 spot from Catching Killers on Netflix US

Suits is the lawyer series that first saw the light of day in 2011 on Netflix and now continues to shine. The creation of Aaron Korsh managed to position itself in the number 2 position in the top 10 in the US of the most watched on the platform.

The story follows Mike Ross, a brilliant man who despite not having finished his studies, finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of the best lawyers in New York City.

Although Catching Killers, the popular tru-crime show, still remains at the top of the most-played shows, it is believed that it could soon be the lawyer series that supplants it.