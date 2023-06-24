Netflix: This series occupies the Top 2 of the most watched only two days after its premiere

The ranking of the most watched series of the week was renewed and it is a German premiere that has captivated Netflix users. The suspense thriller managed to position itself in the top 10 worldwide and became one of the favorite titles.

The story is based on The Exchange Principle, a 2016 series from Israel that found a former police investigator. The first season joined the platform’s catalog on Thursday, June 22.

It has not yet been confirmed whether new episodes will arrive at a later date, especially since it is not an original content of the service. So we will have to wait until the producer refers to its future.

Sleeping Dog is Netflix’s second most watched series worldwide

The German series, which arrived only two days ago, has quickly climbed the ranking of the most watched on Netflix. It occupies the number 2 spot, while Black Mirror is in first place.

Sleeping Dog stars several well-known actors, including Max Riemelt, Luise von Finckh, Carlo Ljubek, Peri Baumeister, Antonio Wannek and Mélodie Wakivuamina.

The story follows a former detective now living on the street searches for the truth after a new death raises disturbing questions about a supposedly solved murder case.