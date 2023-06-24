Netflix: This series surpassed Black Mirror as the most watched in the US

Black Mirror is back with a bang in the Netflix catalog after a four-year absence. It remained in first place in the top 10 in the United States for quite some time. However, now it has been a true-crime series that has taken the spot.

The production has a documentary style and several detectives narrate the story that takes place in the episodes. All events are based on true facts, which occurred in different cities and states.

Despite premiering in 2021, this week it has trended again and managed to establish itself as the most watched series on the entire platform in the United States. Here, check out what it is and more…

Catching Killers surpassed Black Mirror and is the most watched series in Netflix US

Netflix users have consecrated Catching Killers as the most watched series in the United States, surpassing one of the platform’s most anticipated original titles: Black Mirror. The crime series premiered its third season and the new episodes have been quite a success.

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series”, describes the official synopsis, according to Flix Patrol.