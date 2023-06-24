Netflix: This teen drama is the Top 2 most watched on the platform

Netflix renewed its catalog again and this week there were great premieres in the romantic comedy genre. The Perfect Find and Make Me Believe were two of them. However, none of these is about to take Extraction‘s place as the most watched.

The new film is a sequel to one of the platform’s most popular franchises, and is also original content. The story was written by Ariana Godoy and already has a large fan base in various parts of the world.

The arrival of a third installment was confirmed this month. The announcement was made at this year’s TUDUM, along with many other new titles coming to the service. Here, check which one is…

Through My Window 2 is the movie close to dethroning Extraction on Netflix

Through My Window: Across the Sea is the movie that is about to dethrone Extraction with Chris Hemsworth as the most watched movie on the entire platform worldwide. The sequel is ranked No. 2.

The story follows Rachel and Ares as they face challenges in the next chapter of their relationship and their individual lives.

Clara Galle, Julio Pena, Natalia Azahara, Eric Masip, Guillermo Lasheras, Hugo Arbues, Pilar Castro, Rachel Lascar, Emilia Lazo, Andrea Chaparro and Iván Lapadaula make up the main cast of the sequel.