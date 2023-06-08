Netflix has several big hits to release, although this week it was one of the classics of a great star of the entertainment industry that managed to position itself as the most watched of the entire platform worldwide.

The film, which is directed by Antoine Fuqua, debuted in theaters in March 2007 and since then has become a cult title that you must see if you are a fan of action and suspense stories.

This one stars a top-notch actor, who has been the face of other big projects, such as Uncharted. Here, check out which thriller has managed to capture the attention of thousands of users…

Shooter is Netflix’s most watched movie worldwide

Shooter is not only a classic, but also one of the best films in Mark Wahlberg‘s repertoire. The actor plays Bob Lee Swagger, sharing the screen with Kate Mara, Michael Peña, Danny Glover and Rhona Mitra, among others.

Despite the fact that the film was released in March 2007, thousands of Netflix users from all over the world bet on the title and made it the most watched film on the streaming platform at the moment, taking the spot from A Beautiful Life.

“A shooter living in exile is forced back into action after learning of a plot to kill the president. After being betrayed by the attempt and going on the run, he sets out in search of the real assassin,” describes the official synopsis for the conspiracy thriller.