The first photos of Ryan Reynolds on the set of Deadpool 3 have been published by The Daily Mirror and fans are getting excited to watch the return of the superhero. The third installment of the film series will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and it will be part of the Phase 5 of the MCU.

While not much is known about the plot of the film, it has been confirmed that it will maintain its R rating. It will be directed by Shawn Levy, who has already worked with Reynolds in movies such as The Adam Project and Free Guy. Also, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to pen the script after doing so for the first two movies.

Part of what makes Deadpool so appealing is Reynolds’s captivating and charismatic performance, which brilliantly brings out the character’s dark humor. So, if you want to watch other movies with the actor on Netflix, check out here three recommendations.

Three movies to watch with Ryan Reynolds on Netflix

Red Notice

Reynolds stars with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Synopsis: An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

6 Underground

In this mystery comedy, Reynolds stars alongside Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Adria Arjona. The film follows a tech billionaire who, after faking his death, recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.

The Adam Project

Also starring Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. In this movie, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future after unintentionally crash landing in 2022.