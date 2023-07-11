This is not the first time that a film starring Tom Hanks has topped Netflix‘s global top 10, quite the contrary. Now it is a production from last year that surpassed Saving Private Ryan.

The film was directed by Marc Forster, the director known for great stories, some like World War Z with Brad Pitt or Finding Neverland with Johnny Depp and

Kate Winslet.

The 67-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who will be featured in the upcoming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and Here, stars in the story. Rachel Keller and Mariana Treviño are among the stars who accompany him.

A Man Called Otto is the most watched Tom Hanks movie on Netflix

A Man Called Otto starred Tom Hanks last year and after several months since its release, it returned to the top 10 worldwide on Netflix. Fredrik Backman, Hannes Holm and David Magee wrote the screenplay.

The story follows Otto, a grump who has given up on life after the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in the resourceful Marisol, leading to a friendship that will change his world.