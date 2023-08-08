Netflix: Top 10 best documentaries to stream right now

Netflix has been hitting it big with its documentaries and for a few months now it has had a great success with its premieres of this style. This morning a new title was released that promises to quickly enter the top 10 worldwide.

It is Untold: Johnny Football, which traces the meteoric rise and precipitous fall of soccer star Johnny Manziel through interviews with friends, coaches and the athlete himself.

There are many productions, ranging from series to movies, that were made under the format of a documentary. So here you can check which are the 10 best ones to stream right now on the platform…

Top 10 documentaries on Netflix

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023)

Through revealing interviews with experts and victims’ families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (2023)

Between 1998 and 2005, a wave of murders targeting elderly women hit Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023)

Pro boxing sensation — and perennial troublemaker — Jake Paul shares his unlikely journey from online prankster to power puncher in this documentary.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019)

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Making a Murderer (2015)

Filmed over 10 years, this real-life thriller follows a DNA exoneree who, while exposing police corruption, becomes a suspect in a grisly new crime.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023)

From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023)

Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid in this documentary.

Catching Killers (2021)

The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

Arnold (2023)

This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.

Our Planet (2019)

Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.