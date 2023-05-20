Netflix: Top 10 documentaries to watch in the US right now

Netflix is one of the many platforms that are constantly expanding their catalog and many of the options available to watch are big hits. One of their latest releases tells the story of one of the most famous models of the 90’s, Anna Nicole Smith.

The documentary was ranked as one of the most watched documentaries to date. These types of productions have gained momentum over the years and now docu-series and films are two of the most consumed categories by users.

One of the platform’s most acclaimed titles even helped solve a crime, as the owner of a store in North Carolina recognized a young woman who had been kidnapped from an episode of Unsolved Mysteries.

What are the 10 best documentaries on Netflix?

The Keepers (2017)

his docuseries examines the decades-old murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik and its suspected link to a priest accused of abuse.

The Staircase (2004)

Michael Peterson, a crime novelist, is accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home. As the investigation continues, the family is thrown into a tumultuous legal battle. Meanwhile, a French documentary team takes an interest in the story.

Miss Americana (2020)

A raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.

Arnold (2023)

This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.

Pamela: A Love Story (2022)

In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous s*x tape scandal.

Sr. (2022)

A portrait of the life and career of Robert Downey Sr. (1936-2021), the visionary and fearless US filmmaker — father of actor Robert Downey Jr. — who in the sixties and seventies laid the foundations for countercultural comedy.

This Changes Everything (2019)

An investigative look and analysis of gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the Industry.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019)

This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.

Rolling Thunder Revue (2019)

Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, this film captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year.

The Last Dance (2020)

A 10-part documentary chronicling the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.