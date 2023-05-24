Although Netflix has a large catalog of series and movies of all kinds, many users prefer a good legal drama, as is the case of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The film has established itself as the most watched movie of its genre and is in the top 3 worldwide.

The same has happened with other productions that have been a rage. Last year came the end of one of the most popular spin-offs of the streaming platform, which was created by the great Vince Gilligan and starred Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando.

Many of the stories that are available are an original product of the service (such as Anatomy of a Scandal and Partner Track) and now, it’s time to relive some of the most popular legal drama classics. Here, check out the top 10 titles to watch right now…

What are the 10 best legal drama shows on Netflix?

Better Call Saul – This prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill into the morally ambiguous lawyer, Saul Goodman.

Suits – This popular series centers around a talented college dropout who starts working as a law associate for a top lawyer, despite never having attended law school himself.

How to Get Away with Murder – Viola Davis stars as a brilliant criminal defense attorney and law professor who becomes entangled in a murder mystery with her students.

The Good Wife – This critically acclaimed drama explores the life of Alicia Florrick, who resumes her legal career after her husband, a former state’s attorney, is embroiled in a public scandal.

Boston Legal – A humorous and thought-provoking series that follows the eccentric lawyers of a prestigious Boston law firm as they handle high-profile cases.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – Based on the true story of the O.J. Simpson trial, this anthology series provides a riveting account of the legal proceedings and the media frenzy surrounding the case.

Damages – Starring Glenn Close, this intense legal thriller follows a talented lawyer and her protégée as they navigate complex cases while facing personal and professional challenges.

Narcos: Mexico – Although not strictly a legal drama, this gripping series delves into the world of drug cartels and the law enforcement agencies that aim to bring them down.

Making a Murderer – A documentary series that examines the case of Steven Avery, a man from Wisconsin who was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder.

The Fall – While primarily a crime thriller, this series showcases the efforts of a detective superintendent to bring a serial killer to justice and explores the legal aspects of the investigation.