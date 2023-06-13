Netflix not only has a wide repertoire of its own movies, but many of them are romantic comedies. This is a genre that is usually one of the most chosen among users. Now it has been one of these projects that has been cataloged n1 in the top 10 of the most viewed.

You Do You is the new rom-com from Turkey that has captivated viewers. The story follows Merve, who chose the bohemian life, but it didn’t choose her. Facing eviction, she starts a new job and stumbles into a spicy affair with her boss.

Although there are several new films in this style, the service also features some of the generation’s most popular classics. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are two of the actors who specialize in the genre. Here, check out the best rom-coms to watch right now.

What are the 10 best rom-coms on Netflix?

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Cast: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Goldberg, Kathryn Hahn, Annie Parisse, Thomas Lennon, Michael Michele, Shalom Harlo and more.

Plot: Benjamin Barry is an advertising executive and ladies’ man who, in order to get a big campaign, bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

Set It Up (2018)

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Joan Smalls, Meredith Hagner, Pete Davidson, Jon Rudnitsky and more.

Plot: Two overworked and underpaid assistants come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other.

Love and Leashes (2022)

Cast: Seohyun, Joon-Young Lee, Lee El, Nicole Fong, Baek Hyun-joo, Darren Keilan,

Arvin Lee, Ahn Seung-Kyoo and more.

Plot: Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.

Holidate (2020)

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Frances Fisher, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Jake Manley, Manish Dayal and more.

Plot: Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.

Love in the Villa (2022)

Cast: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi and more.

Plot: A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical British man.

Someone Great (2019)

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, LaKeith Stanfield, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Michelle Buteau, Alex Moffat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and more.

Plot: An aspiring music journalist lands her dream job and is about to move to San Francisco when her boyfriend of nine years decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, she and her two best friends spend one outrageous last adventure in New York City.

The Kissing Booth (2018)

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Stephen Jennings, Chloe Williams, Hilton Pelser and more.

Plot: When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelo, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, John Corbettm, Emilija Baranac and more.

Plot: Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.

A Perfect Pairing (2022)

Cast: Victoria Justice, Adam Demos, Luca Asta Sardelis, Samantha Cain, Craig Horner, Antonio Alvarez, Lucy Durack, Emily Havea and more.

Plot: To land a major client, an LA wine exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she signs on as a ranch hand and hits it off with a rugged local.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Par, Keanu Reeves, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Susan Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Karan Soni and more.

Plot: Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.