Netflix not only has a large catalog of movies and series of all kinds of genres, but also includes a large number of stand-up specials. Many famous comedians released their own productions on the streaming platform over the years, such as Kevin Hart.

The Jumanji actor already has several stand-up plays in his repertoire. One of them was the one that made him a star, due to its repercussion and success. One of his latest productions was Zero F**ks Given, which tackles topics from COVID-19 to cancellation culture.

Many of his colleagues, who are known as masters of comedy, have followed in his footsteps and launched different shows on the service. Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, who have starred in several comedy movies together, are two great examples. Here, check out which titles make up the top 10…

What are the top 10 stand-up on Netflix?

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny (2019)

Fresh off the heels of appearing in movies like Superhero Movie and The 40 Year-Old Virgin, fast-talking comedian Kevin Hart stars in his second live stand-up performance in Cleveland, Ohio, where he makes fun of everything and everybody – especially himself.

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (2018)

Adam Sandler takes his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.

Chris Rock: Tamborine (2018)

Chris Rock takes the stage for his first comedy special in 10 years, filled with searing observations on fatherhood, infidelity and American politics.

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (2019)

Wanda Sykes tackles politics, reality TV, racism and the secret she’d take to the grave in this rollicking, no-holds-barred stand-up special.

Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here (2019)

Comedian Tig Notaro unleashes her inner prankster in a playful stand-up special packed with funny anecdotes, parenting confessions and more.

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017)

Comic Hasan Minhaj of “The Daily Show” shares personal stories about racism, immigrant parents, prom night horrors and more in this stand-up special.

Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (2016)

Ali Wong might be seven-months pregnant, but there’s not a fetus in the world that can stop this acerbic and savage train of comedy from delivering a masterful hour of stand-up.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020)

Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex and the war on fart jokes.

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (2019)

Jenny Slate’s first stand-up special is a mix of stage time, funny stories about adulthood and conversations with family in her childhood home.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023)

Chris Rock makes comedy history as he performs stand-up in real time for Netflix’s first global live-streaming event.