Netflix continues to add hits to its catalog and one of the most popular dramas of the last month has been The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez. The star continues to shake up Hollywood and will next be seen in Unstoppable with Jharrel Jerome, where she will play the mother of a wrestler.

Another of the great titles that has recently arrived on the streaming platform and continues to add reproductions is Synchronic. The film plunges into the depths of suspense, mixing horror and science fiction. The story stars Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America).

Every time a thriller debuts on the service, a large portion of users rush to add them to their lists. So here you can check out what are the top 10 titles (and those trending) to watch right now on Netflix:

What are the 10 best thrillers on Netflix?

It Follows (2014) – Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi, Lili Sepe, Bailey Spry and more.

When Jay, a carefree teenager, sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a deadly curse that is passed from victim to victim. Jay learns that death will inexorably approach her, either as a friend or as a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom killers and band together to help her defend herself.

Spiderhead (2022) – Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich, Ben Knight and more.

A prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he’s testing for a pharmaceutical genius.

1922 (2017) – Cast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Tanya Champoux, Neal McDonough and more.

A simple yet proud rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain, convincing his teenage son to participate.

I Care a Lot (2021) – Cast: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, Chris Messina, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Macon Blair, Alicia Witt and more.

A court-appointed legal guardian defrauds her older clients and traps them under her care. But her latest mark comes with some unexpected baggage.

The Platform (2019) – Cast: Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay, Zihara Llana and more.

A mysterious place, an indescribable prison, a deep hole. An unknown number of levels. Two inmates living on each level. A descending platform containing food for all of them. An inhuman fight for survival, but also an opportunity for solidarity.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) – Cast: Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Robert Aramayo, Michael Sheen and more.

Susan Morrow receives a book manuscript from her ex-husband – a man she left 20 years earlier – asking for her opinion of his writing. As she reads, she is drawn into the fictional life of Tony Hastings, a mathematics professor whose family vacation turns violent.

Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) – Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Toni Collette, Natalia Dyer, John Malkovich, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen and more.

Big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce. After a series of paintings by an unknown artist are discovered, a supernatural force enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed to get in the way of art.

Bird Box (2018) – Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery and more.

Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

Gerald’s Game (2017) – Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Carel Struycken, Chiara Aurelia, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and more.

When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie (who is handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house) faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) – Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and more.

World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.