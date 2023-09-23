Netflix has a long list of true crime documentaries, in film and serial format, and many of them have become user favorites, but they have also managed to send shivers down the spines of many viewers.

Currently, after the streaming service updated its global and United States rankings, it has been confirmed that there is a docu-series of this kind dominating the list and being the most-watched in America.

This is not the first time it has happened, as these types of productions have gained a lot of ground in the catalog from a few years ago until now. This is the reason why they continue to release titles like this and become a trend.

Top 10 crime documentaries to watch on Netflix

Making a Murderer (2015)

Filmed over 10 years, this real-life thriller follows a DNA exoneree who, while exposing police corruption, becomes a suspect in a grisly new crime.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (2023)

Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family.

Girl in the Picture (2022)

A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021)

Beneath the sunlit glamour of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentlessly evil serial killer. In this true-crime story, two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.

The Keepers (2017)

This docuseries examines the decades-old murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik and its suspected link to a priest accused of abuse.

Amanda Knox (2016)

This gripping, atmospheric documentary recounts the infamous trial, conviction and eventual acquittal of Seattle native Amanda Knox for the 2007 murder of a British exchange student in Italy.

Wild Wild Country (2018)

When a controversial cult leader builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal.

Athlete A (2020)

Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and hear from gymnasts.

Casting JonBenet (2017)

Twenty years after the modern world’s most notorious child murder, the legacy of the crime and its impact are explored.

The Staircase (2004)

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, presents a gripping courtroom thriller, offering a rare and revealing inside look at a high-profile murder trial. In 2001, author Michael Peterson was arraigned for the murder of his wife Kathleen, whose body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the stairway of their home.

Granted unusual access to Peterson’s lawyers, home and immediate family, de Lestrade’s cameras capture the defense team as it considers its strategic options. The series is an engrossing look at contemporary American justice that features more twists than a legal bestseller.