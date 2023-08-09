Jason Statham is one of the top actors who has built a great career based on action thrillers and dramas, as well as the occasional comedy. Netflix owns three of his most iconic movies.

This week, the streaming platform renewed its worldwide top 10 and one of these managed to get a place in the list. This one is in the top 6 in the United States and all thanks to the users.

The 56-year-old actor has received multiple nominations over the years, including a Teen Choice Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Here, check out which three of the star’s movies you can watch on the service…

What are the top 3 best Jason Statham movies on Netflix?

Safe (2012)

After a former elite agent rescues a 12-year-old Chinese girl who’s been abducted, they find themselves in the middle of a standoff between Triads, the Russian Mafia and high-level corrupt New York City politicians and police.

The Expendables (2010)

Barney Ross leads a band of highly skilled mercenaries including knife enthusiast Lee Christmas, a martial arts expert Yin Yang, heavy weapons specialist Hale Caesar, demolitionist Toll Road, and a loose-cannon sniper Gunner Jensen.

When the group is commissioned by the mysterious Mr. Church to assassinate the dictator of a small South American island, Barney and Lee visit the remote locale to scout out their opposition and discover the true nature of the conflict engulfing the city.

The Italian Job (2003)

Charlie Croker pulled off the crime of a lifetime. The one thing that he didn’t plan on was being double-crossed. Along with a drop-dead gorgeous safecracker, Croker and his team take off to re-steal the loot and end up in a pulse-pounding, pedal-to-the-metal chase that careens up, down, above and below the streets of Los Angeles.