Netflix is one of the platforms with the greatest variety of titles. Some of the most popular genres among users are thrillers, especially romantic ones. Chloe, starring Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore, is one of those that became a trend in the last week.

The story follows Dr. Catherine Stewart, who suspects her husband of cheating and hires escort Chloe to test him, but soon the relationship between the three intensifies. The film was directed by Atom Egoyan.

The film was released in 2009 and quickly became one of the most popular film productions in the repertoire of leading stars, as well as Amanda Seyfried. It was recently added to the streaming platform, making it into the top 10 worldwide. Here, check out 5 romantic thrillers to watch…

What are the top 5 romantic thrillers to watch on Netflix?

Rebecca (2020)

After a whirlwind romance with a wealthy widower, a naïve bride moves to his family estate but can’t escape the haunting shadow of his late wife.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Abandoned by her family, Kya raises herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. When her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

The Bad Batch (2017)

Arlen is sent to a fenced-off wasteland where undesirables are exiled to when she is kidnapped by a group of cannibals. She escapes and ends up on a journey to reunite a missing girl with her father.

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Susan Morrow receives a book manuscript from her ex-husband – a man she left 20 years earlier – asking for her opinion of his writing. As she reads, she is drawn into the fictional life of Tony Hastings, a mathematics professor whose family vacation turns violent.

Orbiter 9 (2017)

Helena, a young woman on a deep space mission, has been alone for 20 years. Her parents abandoned ship after a technical malfunction made it impossible for all three of them to reach their intended destination. Alex, an isolated engineer, is about to enter her life and turn her world upside down.