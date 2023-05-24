Netflix: When does the second part of Break Point come out?

The second part of Netflix’s tennis documentary series ‘Break Point’ finally has a release date. The show follows some of the new generational talents of the racket, such as Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari and more.

Produced by the same team behind F1’s series ‘Drive to Survive,’ Break Point follows all the ins and outs of being a professional tennis player. Especially as a young one following the footsteps of the biggest stars such as Serena Williams or Roger Federer.

The first season was recorded during 2022, and the first five episodes are already available. However, since their release back in January, fans of the show want to know how the rest of the season goes. Here’s who is going to appear in the upcoming episodes and when they drop.

When is Part II of Break Point coming out?

Netflix revealed that the second half of the season will come out on 21st June. The players set to be the main focus are Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Ajla Tomljanović.

It will also cover the tournaments of the second half of the season: Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens, US Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also appear.

Meanwhile, tennis legends such as Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe, will be giving their insight. The series has been renewed for a second season, which will cover the current tennis year.