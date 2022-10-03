After “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Ryan Murphy will premiere another thriller on Netflix based on true events: “The Watcher.” Here, check out when this series is coming out on the platform.

Spooky Season has officially begun, and fans of horror have plenty of options of TV series and movies to watch and get in the mood for Halloween. “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Smile” are one of the most recent releases. But "The Watcher" is coming soon to Netflix too.

The series, created by Ryan Murphy, is based on true events and it will show how the Brannock family moved into a new house and started being harassed by “The Watcher,” who starts sending them letters and prevents them from living in peace. Soon, the “neighborhood's sinister secrets begin to come to light.”

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale will play the main couple, Maria and Derek Brannock. The rest of the cast includes: Luke David Blumm, Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Jennifer Coolidge and more. Here, check out when you can watch this miniseries.

When is the release date for “The Watcher” on Netflix?

“The Watcher” will come to Netflix on Thursday, October 13th. The series will have seven episodes. Other cast members are Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale, Noma Dumezweni and Joe Mantello. Here are their roles, per IndieWire:

“There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen (Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines.”

“The Watcher” is Ryan Murphy’s latest collaboration with Netflix. Last month, the platform also released “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters as the serial killer. The series has been controversial for its depiction of the criminal, as well as for re-traumatizing family’s victims.