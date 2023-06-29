Sadly to many fans, Henry Cavill will not be returning for the upcoming installment of The Witcher, meaning that Season 3 is his last portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle for Season 4 of Netflix‘s fantasy series.

Back in December, US & Canada scripted series chief Peter Friedlander addressed the recast, saying to Variety that “Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt.”

“There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we’re hugely optimistic about this,” he told the outlet. The first reactions to the third season suggest that the series is better than ever, and fans will like to know how the story continues. Here, check out when Season 4 of The Witcher is coming.

When is The Witcher returning with Season 4?

There’s no official release date for the fourth season of The Witcher, but it’s expected the production to start later in 2023. If that timeline holds, we can anticipate at least one volume of Season 4 to arrive by late 2024, followed by the second volume in early to mid-2025.

First, Volume 1 of Season 3 is set to release on June 29, followed by Volume 2 on July 27. In addition to Cavill’s Geralt, the series also features Freya Allen as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

All three of them are expected to join forces with Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt of Rivia in Season 4 as well. Hemsworth, 32, said in a statement the day of his announcement that he was “over the moon” about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia, and praised Cavill, saying he was “honored” to follow his footsteps.