Netflix has created some of the most popular shows and film franchises such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, the Extraction movies and more. However, the platform is also an excellent place to find documentaries to learn something new. And a new one is coming to the platform: Cave of Bones.

Officially titled ‘Unknown: Cave of Bones,’ the documentary will follow paleoanthropologist Lee Berger who, in a journey to South Africa’s Cradle of Mankind, he has found the world’s oldest graveyard… Which is not human.

According to the official logline, “If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals, it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief.” So, here, check out when this movie is coming to Netflix?

When is the release date for ‘Unknown: Cave of Bones’?

‘Cave of Bones’ is the third of the four episodes of the ‘Unknown’ docuseries. You can watch this fascinating story on July 17, when it will be available to stream on Netflix. It has a feature-length of 1 hour and 33 minutes.

The series ‘Unknown’ will explore unknown territories, and it will unveil the most-incredible secrets of extraordinary people. The first episode is titled “The Lost Pyramid” and it follows Dr. Zahi Hawass, a legendary Egyptologist, and his protégé Dr. Mostafa Waziri. You can already watch it.

The second episode is Unknown: Killer Robots, which will release Monday, July 10. Then, it will be the turn of ‘Caves of Bones’ and the series will wrap up with Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine on Monday, July 24.