Oscar winner Will Smith stars in one of the most popular thrillers of the decade, which won 5 awards and now belongs to Netflix‘s catalog. The film directed by Tony Scott is one of the most watched films worldwide.

With a script by David Marconi, the actor gives life to Robert Clayton Dean, one of the main characters of the story of action and suspense. This week it managed to position itself within the top 10 of the platform in different parts of the world.

Enemy of the State, Will Smith’s most-watched conspiracy thriller on Netflix

Will Smith, Gene Hackman, Jon Voight, Regina King, Gabriel Byrne, Loren Dean and Barry Pepper are part of the cast of Enemy of the State, the most watched action thriller on Netflix this week.

The conspiracy movie managed to become a trend again and one of the most chosen by users of the streaming platform. It is currently ranked number 7 worldwide, but in the United States it can only be seen through Fubo (7 day free-trial).

The story follows a lawyer, who becomes the target of a corrupt politician and his NSA goons when he accidentally receives key evidence of a politically motivated crime.