“The Empress,” the most recent period drama from Netflix, has caught the attention of fans. Here, check out if the series will have a second season and everything we know. Spoilers ahead from the first season!

Netflix’s new period drama “The Empress,” tells the story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria and her relationship with her husband Emperor Franz Joseph I. While the series takes some historical liberties, mostly with the romance between the royals, it has some true elements of the life of Sisi.

The series, created Katharina Eyssen and Lena Stahl, stars German actress Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth and Philip Froissant, as the Emperor. It has been praised for its cinematography, as well as the historical costumes.

The first season centers around the courtship and eventual marriage between Elisabeth and Franz, and how she struggles to adapt to her new court life. However, it ends in a cliffhanger, which has fans wondering if the series will have a second season. This is what we know.

Has The Empress been renewed for a second season?

So far, there is no official word about a second season of The Empress. The show just premiered on September 29, and it’s unclear if it will be renewed. However, with season one’s ending, it is safe to assume that the plan is to make more seasons of the show.

The first season has only six episodes, but people on Twitter have shown a huge response to the show. Also, there are still many aspects of the life of the Empress of Austria to explore, as well as the political circumstances that surround the Royal family.

At the end of the season, Elisabeth is determined to head home to Bavaria but she finds out that she is pregnant. In real life, Elisabeth had four children, and her relationship with them was as tragic as other aspects of her life.

Trying to escape the stiffness of her royal life, she traveled a lot. During one of her travels, her eldest daughter Sophie died of an infection at two years old. That event shocked her and made her leave her other two children, Gisela and Rudolf, with her mother-in-law.